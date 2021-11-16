$5.35 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce $5.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 million to $31.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.60 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $383.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.