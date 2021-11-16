$5.35 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce $5.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 million to $31.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.60 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $383.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

