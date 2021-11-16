50,242 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,871,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

