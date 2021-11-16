$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $64.63 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.34.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.