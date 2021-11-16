7,108 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 90.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

