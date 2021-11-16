7,712 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

