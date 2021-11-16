8,124 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 257,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $81.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

