8,225 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

BNS stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.