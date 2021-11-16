8,492 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

BLUE opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.