89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 488,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 170.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

