A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

