AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

