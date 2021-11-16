ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 71,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

