Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $4,047,000. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 39,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 98,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,266. The company has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $130.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

