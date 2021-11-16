Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,266. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.