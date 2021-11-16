AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

