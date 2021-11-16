Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

