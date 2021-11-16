Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.