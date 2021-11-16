ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

