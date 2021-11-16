ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,076.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.89%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABVC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,986. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.