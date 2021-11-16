Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 1,421.2% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ACPGF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

