Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 1,421.2% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ACPGF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
