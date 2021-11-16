Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Acceleron Pharma worth $57,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.98. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.