AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $64,879.41 and $2,437.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

