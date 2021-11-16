AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

ACRX stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

