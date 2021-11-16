Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,424,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.