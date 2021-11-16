Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

