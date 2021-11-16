Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADGI. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

