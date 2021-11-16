Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 3,506,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,979. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

