Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 195,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,662. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADIL. Litchfield Hills Research raised their target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.