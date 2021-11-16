Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $5,211,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 132.5% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $659.73 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.34 and a 200-day moving average of $593.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

