Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $130,250.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WMS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.52. 262,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,134. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,733,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

