Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

