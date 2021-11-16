Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AMPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile
