Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,700. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
