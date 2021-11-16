Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,700. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Advent Technologies worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

