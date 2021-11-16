AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 640.0% in October

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13.

