Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $29.52 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

