Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.04). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

AMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 515,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $612.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.34.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

