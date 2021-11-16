AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the October 14th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

