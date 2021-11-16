Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

