Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.