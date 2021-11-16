Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 14.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 786,748 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

