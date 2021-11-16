Affimed to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Affimed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

AFMD opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

