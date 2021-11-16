Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $368,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affirm (AFRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.