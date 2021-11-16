Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

