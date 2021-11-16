ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.44

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and traded as high as $49.87. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 7,578 shares traded.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.