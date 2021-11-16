Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Agilyx AS stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Agilyx AS has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.95.
