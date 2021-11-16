Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Agilyx AS stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Agilyx AS has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.95.

About Agilyx AS

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

