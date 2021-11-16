Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 219.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

