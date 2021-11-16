Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report sales of $93.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.62 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $341.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $418.55 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

ADC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

