Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($156.83).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €114.04 ($134.16) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.58. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.