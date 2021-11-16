Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

