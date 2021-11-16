Akropolis Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Akropolis has a market cap of $110.05 million and $28.44 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

