Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

ALYA opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

