Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $188.23

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.23, but opened at $197.69. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $195.99, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day moving average of $198.23.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.